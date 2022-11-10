Advanced search
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
Real-time MSCI  -  02:02 2022-11-10 am EST
460.64 USD   -1.25%
Ahead of expected Xi-Biden meet, China says both countries should work together

11/10/2022 | 02:43am EST
A screen displays images of Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden, while broadcasting news about their recent call at a shopping mall in Hong Kong

BEIJING (Reuters) - The United States should work together with China to avoid misunderstandings and misjudgments, a foreign ministry spokesman said on Thursday.

The comment came in response to a question about reports of a meeting expected next week between Chinese President Xi Jinping and his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden at a summit of the G20 grouping in Indonesia's resort island of Bali.

China is committed to realise peaceful co-existence with the United States, but the Taiwan question is at the core of its interests, the spokesman, Zhao Lijian, said at a regular briefing in Beijing.

The United States needs to stop weaponising trade issues and take real action to defend the role of the market economy, Zhao added.

(Reporting by Eduardo Baptista, Writing by Martin Quin Pollard)


© Reuters 2022
All news about MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
02:59aAsia airline travel underpinned by 2023 forward bookings -industry body
RE
02:43aAhead of expected Xi-Biden meet, China says both countries should work together
RE
01:22aApple supplier Foxconn's Q3 profit up 5% y/y
RE
01:07aBiden's COP27, G20 plans: Talk to Xi, pressure Russia, contain ..
RE
11/09Uni-President China's January-September Profit Falls; Shares Rise 4%
MT
11/09B & S International Forecasts Growth in April-September Profit
MT
11/09U.S., Taiwan wrap up 'productive' trade meeting - USTR
RE
11/09China and El Salvador to begin free trade talks
RE
11/09Biden plans to lay out 'red lines,' not make concessions to China's Xi
RE
11/09Canada readies new Indo-Pacific strategy amid tense China ties
RE
More news
