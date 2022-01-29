Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. MSCI
  4. MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
  5. News
  6. Summary
       

MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Australia seeks to join WTO talks on China-EU trade row

01/29/2022 | 01:56am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A staff member prepares for the EU-China High-level Economic Dialogue in Beijing

MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Australia will seek to be included in consultations about a trade dispute between the European Union and China launched by the EU at the World Trade Organisation, the Australian trade minister said on Saturday.

Thursday's EU challenge accuses China of discriminatory trade practices against Lithuania, saying they threatened the integrity of the single market.

"Australia has a substantial interest in the issues raised in the dispute brought by the European Union against China ... and will request to join these consultations," Trade Minister Dan Tehan said in a statement.

China, which regards self-governed Taiwan as its own territory, has downgraded ties with Lithuania and pushed firms to sever links with the Baltic nation of 2.8 million people after it allowed Taiwan to open a de facto embassy in Vilnius. [L8N2U71GE]

Its strictures include a refusal to clear Lithuanian goods through Chinese customs, rejection of import applications from Lithuania and pressure on EU firms to remove Lithuanian content from supply chains when exporting to China.

Relations between Australia and China, its top trade partner, soured after Canberra banned Huawei Technologies from its 5G broadband network in 2018, toughened laws against foreign political interference, and urged an independent investigation into the origins of COVID-19.

Beijing responded by freezing ministerial contacts and imposing tariffs on several Australian commodities, such as coal, beef, barley and wine.

Australia has filed two WTO complaints in the past 18 months over China's duties on imports of bottled wine and barley.

In a statement on Saturday, the foreign ministry said Australia "welcomes" an invitation from France to take part in a February meeting of Indo-Pacific foreign ministers.

"Australia greatly values cooperation with France and with Europe, including in the Indo-Pacific," it said in an e-mailed statement, without saying if Foreign Minister Marise Payne would attend.

Australia's relations with France, which holds the rotating six-month presidency of the EU Council, have also soured after Canberra signed a security pact last year with Britain and the United States, dubbed AUKUS, scrapping a multi-billion-dollar submarine deal with France.

The pact, widely viewed as an attempt to shore up regional military muscle in the face of China's growing presence, riled Beijing, but also caused fury in France.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Stephen Coates and Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2022
All news about MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
01:42aTaiwan VP wraps up overseas trip with U.S. house speaker meeting
RE
01/28Russian industry targeted, not consumers, if Biden export curbs imposed
RE
01/28Russian industry targeted, not consumers, if Biden export curbs imposed
RE
01/28WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : US inflation figures and earnings reassure investors
01/28Asian Markets Split; Seoul, Sydney and Tokyo Higher, but China Exchanges Sink
MT
01/28U.S., Taiwanese vice presidents speak at rare encounter in Honduras
RE
01/28U.S., Taiwanese vice presidents speak at rare encounter in Honduras
RE
01/28Citigroup to Sell Taiwanese Consumer Banking Business to Singapore-Based DBS
MT
01/28Taiwan January Factory PMI Strong, but Industry Hampered by Supply Snags
MT
01/28Taiwan Fourth Quarter GDP Up 4.88% on Year; 2021 Up 6.28% From 2020
MT
More news
Chart MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
Duration : Period :
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish