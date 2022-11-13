Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. MSCI
  4. MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
  5. News
  6. Summary
       

MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
End-of-day quote MSCI  -  2022-11-11
491.95 USD   +6.80%
04:10aBiden says won't veer into conflict with China, as first summit ends in Asia
RE
02:10aIMF chief warns on U.S.-China rivalry, calls Trump-era tariffs counterproductive
RE
02:02aWhen Biden meets Xi: Taiwan, Russia's war in Ukraine, North Korea to top agenda
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Biden discusses security pact, Taiwan Strait with Australian PM

11/13/2022 | 08:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
U.S. President Biden meets Australian Prime Minister Albanese in Cambodia

(Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday met Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and discussed their security pact and issues surrounding the Taiwan Strait, the White House said.

The AUKUS security pact between the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia is seen as an effort by the Western allies to push back against China's growing power and influence, particularly its military buildup, pressure on Taiwan and deployments in the contested South China Sea.

The heart of the AUKUS agreement is a plan to provide Australia with the technology and capability to deploy conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarines.

The two leaders met on the margins of the East Asia Summit in Cambodia and also discussed Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the White House said in a statement.

"The leaders recognized the imperative of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," the White House said.

Beijing staged war games in August after U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei, and has since continued military activities nearby including almost daily fighter jet crossings of the sensitive median line in the narrow Taiwan Strait.

Relations between the China and the U.S. have strained in recent years over issues like tariffs, Taiwan, intellectual property, cyber security, the removal of Hong Kong's autonomy and the origins of the coronavirus outbreak, among others.

Australia's ties with China have also deteriorated, with China putting sanctions on some Australian imports and reacting angrily to Canberra's call for an international inquiry into the origins of COVID-19.

Albanese also spoke briefly with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang in Cambodia on Sunday, amid anticipation of a formal summit with President Xi Jinping.

Biden told Asian leaders on Sunday that U.S. communication lines with China would stay open to prevent conflict, saying that the United States would "compete vigorously" with Beijing while "ensuring competition does not veer into conflict."

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

By Kanishka Singh


© Reuters 2022
All news about MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
04:10aBiden says won't veer into conflict with China, as first summit ends in Asia
RE
02:10aIMF chief warns on U.S.-China rivalry, calls Trump-era tariffs counterproductive
RE
02:02aWhen Biden meets Xi: Taiwan, Russia's war in Ukraine, North Korea to..
RE
11/12Taiwan belongs to Taiwanese, president says in fiery pre-election rebuff to China
RE
11/12Factbox - G20 summit: Which leaders will attend Bali summit?
RE
11/11U.S. Treasury's Yellen to meet with China central bank chief at G20 summit in Bali
RE
11/11Hon Hai Precision Expects Production at Zhengzhou, China, Fab to Normalize Soon
MT
11/11Asian Stock Markets Surge Friday After US Inflation Report
MT
11/11Hong Kong Goods Exports and Imports Decline by Double Digits in September, on Year
MT
11/11Taiwan electric scooter firm Gogoro delaying China expansion
RE
More news
Chart MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
Duration : Period :
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish