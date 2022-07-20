Log in
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
End-of-day quote MSCI  -  2022-07-20
546.27 USD   +0.63%
Biden expects to speak with China's Xi in the coming days

07/20/2022 | 05:58pm EDT
U.S. President Biden travels to Massachusetts

(Adds quote from Biden)

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md., July 20 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden plans to speak with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, within the coming days at a moment of simmering tensions between the countries.

"I think I'll be talking to President Xi within the next 10 days," Biden told reporters as he returned from a climate-related trip to Massachusetts.

The long-planned call between the two leaders would come at a crucial moment given ongoing tensions over the status of Taiwan and as the Biden administration weighs a sharp reduction in tariffs on goods imported from China to help reduce inflation pressures on American consumers.

Biden cast doubt on a trip reportedly planned by House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to visit Taiwan next month, saying, "I think that the military thinks it's not a good idea right now, but I don't know what the status of it is." (Reporting by Jeff Mason and Trevor Hunnicutt; Additional reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by Leslie Adler and Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2022
