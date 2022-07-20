Biden expects to speak with China's Xi in the coming days

(Adds quote from Biden)
JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md., July 20 (Reuters) - U.S. President
Joe Biden plans to speak with his Chinese counterpart, Xi
Jinping, within the coming days at a moment of simmering
tensions between the countries.
"I think I'll be talking to President Xi within the next 10
days," Biden told reporters as he returned from a
climate-related trip to Massachusetts.
The long-planned call between the two leaders would come at
a crucial moment given ongoing tensions over the status of
Taiwan and as the Biden administration weighs a sharp reduction
in tariffs on goods imported from China to help reduce inflation
pressures on American consumers.
Biden cast doubt on a trip reportedly planned by House of
Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to visit Taiwan next month,
saying, "I think that the military thinks it's not a good idea
right now, but I don't know what the status of it is."
