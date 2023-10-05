(Reuters) - The Biden administration is considering using a U.S. State Department grant program to send additional military aid to Ukraine, a U.S. official said on Thursday.
Politico first reported the exploratory initiative on Thursday, citing two U.S. officials with knowledge of the discussions. According to a State Department fact sheet dated Sept. 21, about $650 million worth of Foreign Military Financing appropriation remained out of $4.65 billion pool earmarked for Ukraine and countries impacted by the conflict.
A State Department spokesman declined to comment on the Politico report.
FMF is used widely. In August, U.S. President Joe Biden's administration approved a military transfer to Taiwan under the Foreign Military Financing program, normally used for sovereign states.
