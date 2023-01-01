Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. MSCI
  4. MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
  5. News
  6. Summary
       

MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
End-of-day quote MSCI  -  2022-12-30
503.34 USD   +0.41%
01:58pBlinken discussed U.S.-China relationship in call with China's Qin
RE
03:03aChinese state media seek to reassure public over COVID-19
RE
2022China's top diplomat calls for 'dialogue', cooperation with U.S.
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Blinken discussed U.S.-China relationship in call with China's Qin

01/01/2023 | 01:58pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives at Bucarest, Romania

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with incoming Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang over the phone on Sunday, Blinken said on Twitter, after China last week appointed its ambassador to the United States to be its new foreign minister.

Blinken said he discussed the U.S.-China relationship and maintaining open lines of communication in his phone call with Qin.

China on Friday appointed Qin, its ambassador to the United States and a trusted aide of President Xi Jinping, to be its new foreign minister, as Beijing and Washington seek to stabilize rocky relations.

Qin, 56, replaces Wang Yi, who had been foreign minister for the past decade. Wang, 69, was promoted to the politburo of the Chinese Communist Party in October and is expected to play a bigger role in Chinese foreign policy.

Though Qin sounded optimistic about U.S.-China relations during his relatively brief, 17-month stint as ambassador in Washington - his predecessor had held the post for eight years - his tenure nonetheless coincided with deteriorating ties between the two superpowers.

Wang's stint as foreign minister saw a sharp rise in tensions between Beijing and Washington on a wide range of issues ranging from trade to Taiwan.

(Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis; Editing by Nick Zieminski)


© Reuters 2023
All news about MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
01:58pBlinken discussed U.S.-China relationship in call with China's Qin
RE
03:03aChinese state media seek to reassure public over COVID-19
RE
2022China's top diplomat calls for 'dialogue', cooperation with U.S.
RE
2022Canada, Australia, Morocco add to COVID restrictions on Chinese travellers
RE
2022China accuses U.S. of distorting facts after aircraft clash
RE
2022Taiwan president offers China help to deal with COVID surge
RE
2022Taiwan president's special envoy to attend late Pope's funeral
RE
2022Taiwan to plough $12 billion in excess tax revenue back into economy in 2023
RE
2022China censors COVID-related content online as New Year's Eve prompts reflection by some
RE
2022WHO seeks more data, regular updates from China on COVID situation
RE
More news
Chart MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
Duration : Period :
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish