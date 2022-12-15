Business confidence among German firms in China hits record low - survey

BERLIN, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Business confidence among
German firms in China plunged to an historic low due to
Beijing's strict COVID-19 policy and geopolitical tensions,
dampening investment plans, according to a survey by the German
Chamber of Commerce in China.
China became Germany's single biggest trade partner in 2016,
with rapid Chinese expansion and demand for Germany's cars and
machinery fueling German economic growth.
The share of German firms planning to increase investment in
China has dropped by 20 percentage points over the past year to
51%, according to the survey. A tenth of respondents are
considering reducing investment or exiting the market entirely,
up from 4% last year, largely due to pandemic controls.
Yet more than two thirds still expect growth for their
industry in China over the next five years, and "the large
majority" would remain committed to the market, said Clas
Neumann, chairman of the German Chamber of Commerce in China.
"German companies have been plagued by China's zero-COVID-19
policy," said Neumann. "Geopolitical tensions put additional
pressure on German companies and are causing decision-makers to
re-evaluate their engagement in China."
The survey was conducted between Aug. 23 and Sept. 21,
before China dropped key parts of its zero-COVID regime. Neumann
said this was "a game changer". Already, some 38% of firms had
been expecting a positive development in the market next year.
With the Ukraine war exposing Germany's dependence on
Russian energy, Berlin has said it does not want to repeat the
same mistake with China amid tensions over Taiwan and other
issues.
Economy ministry proposals to curb business with China have
sparked concerns among industry associations.
Some 70% of German firms are taking steps to mitigate risks
tied to geopolitical tensions, such as potential sanctions,
according to the survey of 593 of the roughly 5,000 German
companies in China.
"To build resilience, companies are localizing operations
and supply chains inside China, diversifying in South-East-Asia,
or simultaneously doing both," the survey read, noting this was
easier for larger firms.
(Reporting by Sarah Marsh
Editing by Mark Potter)