  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. MSCI
  4. MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
  5. News
  6. Summary
       

MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
End-of-day quote MSCI  -  2022-09-27
476.86 USD   +0.44%
04:11pButtigieg calls for Taiwan participation in UN civil aviation body
RE
03:55pU.s. transportation secretary buttigieg says taiwan should be ab…
RE
03:26pAnalysis-Gaffe or insight? Deciphering Biden's unguarded answers
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Buttigieg calls for Taiwan participation in UN civil aviation body

09/27/2022 | 04:11pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee hearing in Washington

MONTREAL/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg called on Tuesday for greater participation by Taiwan in a U.N. body overseeing civil aviation, drawing criticism from the Chinese government.

"We believe that all of international civil aviation's important stakeholders -- particularly those who administer critical airspace, like Taiwan -- should have the opportunity to participate meaningfully in ICAO's work," Buttigieg said at the ICAO assembly held every three years.

A Chinese government representative at the ICAO responded by saying, "The American comments attempted to create two Chinas, one China and one Taiwan. This is contrary to the United Nations charter."

(Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington and Allison Lampert in Montreal; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2022
