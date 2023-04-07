Advanced search
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
End-of-day quote MSCI  -  2023-04-07
571.37 USD   +0.04%
04/07The drills are serious warnings against the taiwan separatist f…
RE
04/07China military's drills around taiwan strait have started - eas…
RE
04/07China announces drills around Taiwan after US Speaker meeting
RE
CHINA MILITARY'S DRILLS AROUND TAIWAN STRAIT HAVE STARTED - EAS…

04/07/2023 | 10:16pm EDT
CHINA MILITARY'S DRILLS AROUND TAIWAN STRAIT HAVE STARTED - EASTERN THEATRE COMMAND


© Reuters 2023
