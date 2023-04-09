Advanced search
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
End-of-day quote MSCI  -  2023-04-07
571.37 USD   +0.04%
02:57aFoxconn plans $800 million investment in southern Taiwan
RE
01:12aChinese fishing crews navigate troubled waters as tensions with Taiwan flare
RE
12:47aChina military says carried out simulated precision strikes on…
RE
CHINA MILITARY SAYS CONTINUING MOMENTUM OF 'ENCIRCLING' TAIWAN…

04/09/2023 | 12:44am EDT
CHINA MILITARY SAYS CONTINUING MOMENTUM OF 'ENCIRCLING' TAIWAN ISLAND WITH DRILLS - STATE MEDIA


© Reuters 2023
Chart MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
Duration : Period :
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
