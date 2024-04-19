CHINA'S AVIATION REGULATOR: LAUNCHES AIR ROUTES W122, W123 IN TAIWAN STRAIT, NEAR TAIWAN'S KINMEN AND MATSU ISLANDS
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
Index
|End-of-day quote MSCI 10:00:00 2024-04-18 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|704.7 USD
|+0.69%
|-3.79%
|+10.33%
|03:00am
|TSMC's Taipei-listed shares drop 4% after Q1 results
|RE
|02:50am
|China opens new air routes near Taiwanese islands
|RE
