Canada, Australia, Morocco add to COVID restrictions on Chinese travellers

Jan 1 (Reuters) - Authorities around the world are
imposing or considering curbs on travellers from China as
COVID-19 cases in the country surge following its relaxation of
"zero-COVID" rules.
They cite a lack of information from China on variants and
are concerned about a wave of infections. China has rejected
criticism of its COVID data and said it expects future mutations
to be potentially more transmissible but less severe.
Below is a list of regulations for travellers from China.
PLACES IMPOSING CURBS
UNITED STATES
The United States will impose mandatory COVID-19 tests on
travellers from China beginning on Jan. 5. All air passengers
aged two and older will require a negative result from a test no
more than two days before departure from China, Hong Kong or
Macau. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also said
U.S. citizens should also reconsider travel to China, Hong Kong
and Macau.
BRITAIN
The UK will require a pre-departure negative COVID-19 test
from passengers from China as of Jan. 5, the Department of
Health said on Friday.
FRANCE
France will require travellers from China to provide a
negative COVID test result less than 48 hours before departure,
the health and transport ministries said on Friday.
From Jan. 1, France will also carry out random PCR COVID
tests upon arrival on some travellers coming from China, a
government official told reporters.
AUSTRALIA
Travellers from China to Australia will need to submit a
negative COVID-19 test from Jan. 5, Australian Health Minister
Mark Butler said on Sunday, joining other nations that have
implemented similiar restrictions as cases surge in China.
INDIA
The country has mandated a COVID-19 negative test report for
travellers arriving from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea
and Thailand, the health minister said. Passengers from those
countries will be quarantined if they show symptoms or test
positive.
CANADA
Air travellers to Canada from China must test negative for
COVID-19 no more than two days before departure, Ottawa said on
Saturday, joining other nations that have implemented such
restrictions.
JAPAN
Japan will require a negative COVID-19 test upon arrival for
travellers from mainland China. Those who test positive will be
required to quarantine for seven days. New border measures for
China went into effect at midnight on Dec. 30. The government
will also limit requests from airlines to increase flights to
China.
ITALY
Italy has ordered COVID-19 antigen swabs and virus
sequencing for all travellers from China. Milan's main airport,
Malpensa, had already started testing passengers arriving from
Beijing and Shanghai. "The measure is essential to ensure
surveillance and detection of possible variants of the virus in
order to protect the Italian population," Health Minister Orazio
Schillaci said.
SPAIN
Spain will require a negative COVID-19 test or a full course
of vaccination against the disease upon arrival for travellers
from China, the country's Health Minister Carolina Darias said.
MALAYSIA
Malaysia will screen all inbound travellers for fever and
test wastewater from aircraft arriving from China for COVID-19,
Minister Zaliha Mustafa said in a statement.
TAIWAN
Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Centre said all passengers
on direct flights from China, as well as by boat at two offshore
islands, will have to take PCR tests upon arrival, starting on
Jan. 1.
SOUTH KOREA
South Korea will require travellers from China to provide
negative COVID test results before departure, South Korea's
News1 news agency reported on Friday.
MOROCCO
Morocco will impose a ban on people arriving from China,
whatever their nationality, from Jan. 3 to avert any new wave of
coronavirus infections, the foreign ministry said on Saturday.
PLACES MONITORING SITUATION
PHILIPPINES
The Philippines sees a need to intensify the monitoring and
implementation of border control for incoming individuals
especially from China that is experiencing a record surge in
COVID-19 cases, Manila’s health ministry said on Saturday.
(Compiled by Bernard Orr; Editing by Barbara Lewis and Josie
Kao)