Canada seeks to join EU challenge against China at WTO

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Canada will seek to join the United
Kingdom, the United States and Australia to be included in
consultations as part of the European Union's dispute with China
at the World Trade Organization over Beijing's alleged trade
curbs on Lithuania.
"Canada is concerned by China's recent trade actions taken
against Lithuania and European Union goods and services with
Lithuanian content, which could undermine the rules-based
international trading system and its institutions", Global
Affairs Canada said in a statement on Thursday.
The EU launched a challenge at the Geneva-based trade body
in January, accusing China of discriminatory trade practices
against Lithuania that it says threaten the integrity of the
EU's single market.
China has downgraded diplomatic ties with Lithuania and
pressured multi-nationals to sever links with the Baltic nation
of 2.8 million people after it allowed Taiwan to open a de facto
embassy in Vilnius.
Canada said it opposed "economic coercion" and stood with
"like-minded partners in supporting rules-based international
trade" with the WTO.
China, which has said the dispute was political rather than
economic and labeled Lithuania's actions an attempt to "hijack"
EU-Beijing relations, regards the self-governed island of Taiwan
as its own territory.
The challenge at the WTO allows 60 days for the parties to
confer in order to reach a settlement. If none is reached, the
EU may choose to launch a formal dispute that would set up a WTO
panel to study its claims against China.
(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru
Editing by Chris Reese and Diane Craft)