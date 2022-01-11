Central American bank funds Cuban COVID-19 vaccine drive

HAVANA, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The Central American Bank for
Economic Integration said it would give Cuba a loan of 46.7
million euros ($53.1 million) to help bolster the communist-run
country's COVID-19 vaccine program as it seeks to ramp up
production for both domestic use and export.
The fresh funds will underwrite the production of 200
million additional shots, according to a statement from the bank
on Monday.
Cuba, a poor Caribbean island nation hard hit by the
pandemic, has nonetheless already vaccinated more of its
citizens against COVID-19 than most of the world's largest and
richest nations. Over 92% of Cubans have received at least one
dose of the country's domestically produced vaccines, according
to an online tally from "Our World in Data."
Health officials say Cuba's homegrown, protein-based Abdala,
Soberana 02 and Soberana Plus shots give upwards of 90%
protection against symptomatic COVID-19, but those claims have
yet to be fully vetted in peer-reviewed journals or by the World
Health Organization.
The country's top epidemiologists https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/cuba-soars-near-top-covid-vaccination-charts-decades-old-bet-2021-12-20
have called the WHO process for vaccine approval a "first world
standard" and have said the costly process of upgrading
manufacturing facilities have disadvantaged Cuba in the vetting
process.
The Central American bank said in the statement the loan
would also help Cuba pay to upgrade its vaccine production
facilities, including those that produce other drugs as well.
France in September made available a similar amount to
upgrade Cuban drug manufacturing facilities through various
financial instruments.
The Cuban government and official media have yet to comment
on the loan, which will be overseen by the United Nations
Development Program.
The bank, backed in part by South Korea and Taiwan, is one
of the few multinational lenders of which Cuba is a member. The
organization does not include the United States, which has for
decades imposed an embargo and sanctions on Cuba that inhibit
the country's participation with other major world lenders.
Economy Minister Alejandro Gil in a year-end report to the
Cuban parliament said plans called for pharmaceutical exports to
reach $275 million this year, “increasing by $162 million mainly
due to vaccine exports.”
Cuba says it has a capacity to produce 100 million doses
annually.
The country has already sold and donated them to a handful
of allies such as Venezuela and Nicaragua. Another ally, Iran,
began producing Soberana-02 last year and Vietnam has said it
will also manufacture another Cuban vaccine, Abdala.
