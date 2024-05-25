STORY: :: Taiwan Defence Ministry

:: May 23, 2024

China has ended two days of war games around Taiwan, exercises that Taiwan condemned as "blatant provocation" on Saturday, detailing a surge of Chinese warplanes and warships.

:: Aired on May 24, 2024

On Thursday, China began simulating attacks with bombers and practiced boarding ships.

Chinese state television's military channel said late on Friday the drills had concluded.

China's defence ministry did not answer calls seeking comment on Saturday.

The country claims democratically-governed Taiwan as its own territory and launched the "Joint Sword - 2024A" exercises three days after Lai Ching-te became Taiwan's president.

:: May 23, 2024 / May 20, 2024

Beijing calls Lai a "separatist" and said the exercises were "punishment" for Lai's Monday inauguration speech, in which he said the two sides of the Taiwan Strait were, quote, "not subordinate to each other."

China viewed that as a declaration the two are separate countries.

Lai rejects Beijing's sovereignty claims.

His repeated offers for talks with China have been rebuffed.

:: Taiwan Defence Ministry

Taiwan's defence ministry said it had detected 62 Chinese military aircraft and 27 navy ships on Friday, including 46 planes that crossed the Taiwan Strait's median line, which previously served as an unofficial barrier.

Taiwan's presidential office on Saturday said China's military moves had undermined the peaceful and stable status quo in the Taiwan Strait.

The U.S. State Department said on Saturday that the U.S. was "deeply concerned" over China's military drills around Taiwan and strongly urged it to act with restraint.