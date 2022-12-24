Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. MSCI
  4. MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
  5. News
  6. Summary
       

MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
End-of-day quote MSCI  -  2022-12-23
509.07 USD   -1.77%
01:15aChina expresses "resolute opposition" to U.S. defense act - statement
RE
12/23Sector Update: Tech Stocks Flat To Lower Premarket Friday
MT
12/23Sector Update: Tech
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

China expresses "resolute opposition" to U.S. defense act - statement

12/24/2022 | 01:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
World leaders address the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. Headquarters in New York City

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday expressed "strong dissatisfaction and resolute opposition" towards the U.S. National Defense Authozisation Act, which was signed into law by U.S. President Biden the day before.

It charged that the $858 billion military spending measure, which authorised up to $10 billion in security assistance and fast-tracked weapons procurement for Taiwan, contained provisions that "cause serious damage to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait".

China considers Taiwan its territory and has never renounced using to force to bring the island under its control.

The bill also contained an amendment restricting U.S. government purchases of products using computer chips made by a specific group of Chinese companies.

"The case ignores the facts to exaggerate a 'China threat', wantonly interferes in China's internal affairs, and attacks and smears the Chinese Communist Party, which are serious political provocations to China," the ministry wrote.

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing by Edmund Klamann)


© Reuters 2022
All news about MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
01:15aChina expresses "resolute opposition" to U.S. defense act - statement
RE
12/23Sector Update: Tech Stocks Flat To Lower Premarket Friday
MT
12/23Sector Update: Tech
MT
12/23Fresh Inflation Data Eyed as Exchange-Traded Funds, Equity Futures Edge Higher Premarke..
MT
12/23Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Reportedly Mulls Building Second Japan Plant - Reute..
MT
12/23Foxconn Unit Sells $35 Million Of Machinery, Equipment
MT
12/23Taiwan Ratings Slashes Taiwan 2023 GDP Growth Forecast
MT
12/23Pandemic, Central Bank Outlooks Pressure Asian Markets
MT
12/23Japan lawmaker says TSMC is considering second plant in Japan
RE
12/23Taiwan's GDP Forecast to Expand by 2.41% in 2023
MT
More news
Chart MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
Duration : Period :
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish