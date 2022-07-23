Log in
  Homepage
  Indexes
  MSCI
  MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
  5. News
  6. Summary
       

MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
End-of-day quote MSCI  -  2022-07-22
555.13 USD   +0.08%
China heightens warning to U.S. over possible House Speaker Pelosi visit to Taiwan -FT

07/23/2022 | 02:02pm EDT
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) holds her weekly news conference with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington

(Reuters) -China has issued stark private warnings to the Biden administration about a possible trip to Taiwan in August by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the Financial Times reported on Saturday.

The report https://www.ft.com/content/381ff6c9-ed6c-4f3c-bacc-f02a109d048c?shareType=nongift cited six people familiar with the Chinese warnings as saying they were significantly stronger than the threats that Beijing has made in the past when it was unhappy with U.S. actions or policy on Taiwan, which is claimed by China. The private rhetoric suggested a possible military response, the Financial Times cited several people familiar with the situation as saying.

The White House National Security Council and the State Department declined to comment on the report.

China has been stepping up military activity around Taiwan seeking to pressure the democratically-elected government there to accept Chinese sovereignty. Taiwan's government says only the island's 23 million people can decide their future, and while it wants peace will defend itself if attacked.

On July 18, the Financial Times reported that Pelosi plans to visit Taiwan in August.

A day later, China's foreign ministry said that a visit to Taiwan by Pelosi would seriously undermine China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and the United States would bear the consequences of its response.

On Wednesday, U.S. President Joe Biden said he plans to speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping by the end of the month. Biden appeared to cast doubt on the reported Pelosi trip to Taiwan.

"I think that the military thinks it's not a good idea right now, but I don't know what the status of it is," Biden told reporters.

(Reporting by Rachna Dhanrajani in Bengaluru; editing by Grant McCool)


© Reuters 2022
02:00pChina heightens warning to U.S. over possible House Speaker Pelosi visit to Taiwan -FT
RE
07/22DBS Bank Forecasts Lower Export Growth in Taiwan Than DGBAS
MT
07/22Wind Farm Project Adds 12 Turbines to Taiwan Power's Network
MT
07/22TSMC Unit Files for Singapore Listing of $1 Billion Bonds
MT
07/22Japan regulators approve release of Fukushima water into sea
RE
07/21Japan warns of rising security threats in annual defence report
RE
07/21'I haven't heard it from the President' -Pelosi on Biden's concerns over Taiwan trip
RE
07/21Taiwanese President Vows to Strengthen Economic Ties with US, Indo-Pacific Nations
MT
07/21Asian Stock Markets Largely Higher, But Hong Kong Down on China Outlook
MT
07/21Uni-President Enterprises to Buy Carrefour Taiwan for $970 Million
MT
