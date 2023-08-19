STORY: Beijing's ships and jets were deployed around Taiwan on Saturday (August 19), in drills seen as a response to Taiwan vice president William Lai's visit to the United States.

The People's Liberation Army said, in text accompanying clips it shared, the drills were to test "combat capabilities of joint operations forces".

Taiwan's defense ministry said on Saturday it detected 42 Chinese aircraft and eight ships involved in drills around the island.

While 26 Chinese jets crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, or just about 25 miles from Taiwan's waters.

Taiwan's military on Saturday released a video of undated clips showing its troops maneuvering at sea, on city streets, saying China's drills were a "threat to regional peace and liberal democratic values".

China's exercises are seen as a response to Taiwan vice president William Lai transiting in the U.S. while visiting Paraguay the past week. Lai has since returned to Taiwan.

China, which claims the self-ruled island as its territory, views Lai as a separatist and a "troublemaker".

Lai became vice president in 2020, standing as Tsai Ing-wen's running mate.

He's the leading candidate in Taiwan's presidential elections next year.

Beijing has repeatedly called on Washington not to engage with Taiwanese leaders, as they view it as support for Taiwan's desire to be viewed as separate from China.

But most Taiwanese appeared unbothered by Saturday's drills.

Many have grown accustomed to China's threats. This man in Taipei tells Reuters he thinks China's drills are more of a show, and it should be quite difficult for China to launch a real attack.

While this woman says she doesn't think a war will happen, and she's unafraid. Besides if a war does break out, she thinks the U.S. will come to Taiwan's aid.