Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. MSCI
  4. MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
  5. News
  6. Summary
       

MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
Real-time MSCI  -  03:02 2022-09-19 am EDT
504.29 USD   -1.06%
04:05aChina lodges complaint after Biden says U.S. would defend Taiwan in a Chinese invasion
RE
03:51aEconomists Expect Less Aggressive Rate Hike by Taiwanese Central Bank
MT
03:30aHon Hai Precision Mulls Operations Diversification in India
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

China lodges complaint after Biden says U.S. would defend Taiwan in a Chinese invasion

09/19/2022 | 04:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Chinese Foreign Ministry new spokesperson Mao Ning in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - The Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday that China has lodged "stern representations" with the United States, after U.S. President Joe Biden said U.S. forces would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion.

China reserves the right to take all necessary measures in response to activities that split the nation apart, said Mao Ning, spokesperson at the foreign ministry, at a regular media briefing.

"We are willing to do our best to strive for peaceful reunification. At the same time, we will not tolerate any activities aimed at secession," Mao said.

She also urged the U.S. to handle Taiwan-related issues "carefully and properly", and not send "wrong signals" to Taiwan independence separatist forces, warning the United States not to seriously damage Sino-U.S. relations and the peace in the Taiwan Strait.

"There is only one China in the world, Taiwan is part of China, and the government of the People's Republic of China is the only legitimate government of China," said Mao.

(Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by Toby Chopra)


© Reuters 2022
All news about MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
04:05aChina lodges complaint after Biden says U.S. would defend Taiwan in a Chinese invasion
RE
03:51aEconomists Expect Less Aggressive Rate Hike by Taiwanese Central Bank
MT
03:30aHon Hai Precision Mulls Operations Diversification in India
MT
03:22aTaiwan set for mild interest rate rise with economy, inflation slowing - Reuters poll
RE
03:16aStarLux Airlines Raises Wages of Employees
MT
02:22aGP Industries Unit Sells Over 1 Million Shares in Taiwanese Unit
MT
01:03aChinese stocks mixed, Hong Kong falls ahead of Fed meeting
RE
12:42aTaiwan August export orders likely contract as demand eases - Reuters poll
RE
09/18Magnitude 5.6 earthquake hits Taiwan- EMSC
RE
09/18Biden says U.S. forces would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion
RE
More news
Chart MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
Duration : Period :
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish