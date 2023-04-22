Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. MSCI
  4. MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
  5. News
  6. Summary
       

MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
End-of-day quote MSCI  -  2023-04-21
557.44 USD   -0.45%
04/22China lodges complaint over South Korean president's 'erroneous' Taiwan remarks
RE
04/22Philippines, China commit to working on resolving differences
RE
04/22Taiwan's Apple supplier Quanta plans Vietnam factory
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

China lodges complaint over South Korean president's 'erroneous' Taiwan remarks

04/22/2023 | 09:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Interview with South Korean President Yoon in Seoul

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong has lodged solemn representations with the South Korean ambassador over "erroneous" remarks by the South Korean president about Taiwan, China's foreign ministry said on Sunday.

In an exclusive interview with Reuters, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said increased tensions around Taiwan were due to attempts to change the status quo by force, and he opposed such a change.

"The Taiwan issue is not simply an issue between China and Taiwan but, like the issue of North Korea, it is a global issue," Yoon said.

Yoon's remarks are "totally unacceptable," Sun said, according to a Chinese foreign ministry statement.

"The South Korean leader made no mention of the One China principle, but equated the Taiwan issue with the Korean Peninsula issue," Sun said.

"Both North and South Korea are sovereign states that have joined the United Nations. It is a well-known fact that the Korean Peninsula issue and the Taiwan issue are completely different in nature and in latitude and longitude, and are not comparable at all."

China says democratically ruled Taiwan is part of its own territory, a position Taipei strongly rejects, and demands that countries with which it has ties must adopt its position that Taiwan is Chinese territory.

Sun's complaint followed criticism from the Chinese foreign ministry last week that South Korea should "prudently" handle matters related to Taiwan. South Korea hit back by summoning China's ambassador to protest at Beijing's remarks.

(Reporting by Ryan Woo; Editing by Kim Coghill and William Mallard)


© Reuters 2023
All news about MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
04/22China lodges complaint over South Korean president's 'erroneous' Taiwan remarks
RE
04/22Philippines, China commit to working on resolving differences
RE
04/22Taiwan's Apple supplier Quanta plans Vietnam factory
RE
04/21Guatemala's Giammattei to visit Taiwan April 24-26
RE
04/21Wall Street Cues Undercut Asian Stock Markets
MT
04/21Social Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Mostly Down Premarket; Taiwan Semiconduct..
MT
04/21Analysis-Australia prepares more assertive military stance to deter conflict
RE
04/21Foxconn Industrial Internet Belies Rumors of Loss of Orders
MT
04/21Marketmind: Purchasing managers of the world, diverge
RE
04/20Asia petchem producers plan to switch to LPG after price slump
RE
More news
Chart MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
Duration : Period :
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer