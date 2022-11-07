Advanced search
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
Real-time MSCI  -  02:02 2022-11-07 am EST
445.01 USD   +2.01%
China opposes British minister's planned visit to Taiwan

11/07/2022 | 02:43am EST
FILE PHOTO: News conference of China's foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry said on Monday that Britain must stop any form of official exchanges with Taiwan, following plans by a British minister to visit the self-governed island, which China claims, for trade talks.

Taiwan's authorities need to stop colluding with foreign forces, said Zhao Lijian, a spokesman at the Chinese foreign ministry, at a regular media briefing.

(Reporting by Eduardo Baptista; Writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by Tom Hogue)


© Reuters 2022
