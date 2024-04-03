BEIJING, April 3 (Reuters) - China's Taiwan Affairs Office said it was highly concerned with the earthquake that hit the island this morning and was willing to provide disaster relief assistance, according to Chinese state media on Wednesday. (Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
Index
|End-of-day quote MSCI 10:00:00 2024-04-02 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|719.6 USD
|+1.34%
|+0.84%
|+12.65%
|04:50am
|TAIWAN FORMOSA PETCHEM EXPECTS TO RESUME MAILIAO PORT OPERATIONS…
|RE
|04:35am
|TSMC Evacuates Some Plants After Big Earthquake in Taiwan
|DJ
Headlines
Asian shares fall as US yields hold near 4-month high, earthquake hits
April 02, 2024 at 10:11 pm EDT
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited: AI, 3nm, cash flows, competition from Intel: Mr. Wei's predictions
- Stock
- Indexes
- MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
- News MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
- China's Taiwan affairs office offers disaster relief assistance