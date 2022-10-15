China's Xi says full control over Hong Kong achieved, determined on Taiwan
10/15/2022 | 10:33pm EDT
BEIJING (Reuters) - China has achieved comprehensive control over Hong Kong, turning it from chaos to governance, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a speech on Sunday at the opening of the once-in-five-year Communist Party congress in Beijing.
China has also waged a major struggle against Taiwan separatism and is determined and able to oppose territorial integrity, Xi said.
(Reporting by Yew Lun Tian and Eduardo Baptista; Writing by Martin Quin Pollard; Editing by William Mallard)