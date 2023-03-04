Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. MSCI
  4. MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
  5. News
  6. Summary
       

MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
End-of-day quote MSCI  -  2023-03-03
562.46 USD   -0.10%
12:32aChina's defence spending increases have been 'reasonable' - parliament spokesman
RE
03/03Taiwan's Foxconn seeks chip, EV cooperation with India
RE
03/03Taiwan's TSMC to recruit 6,000 engineers in 2023
RE
Summary 
Summary

China's defence spending increases have been 'reasonable' - parliament spokesman

03/04/2023 | 12:32am EST
PLA amphibious armoured vehicles take part in an exercise in Zhangzhou

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's defence spending as a share of gross domestic product has been kept basically stable for many years, with the increases "moderate" and "reasonable", the spokesman of the country's parliament said on Saturday.

"The modernisation of China's military will not pose a threat to any country," Wang Chao, spokesman for the National People's Congress, told reporters.

Wang was asked at a new conference by how much China's defence budget would increase this year, and whether any increase would be larger than in previous years.

He declined to give any figures for this year's defence budget.

The spending figure will be officially unveiled in the national budget to be released on Sunday at the start of this year's annual meeting of parliament.

It will be closely watched by China's neighbours and in Washington as a barometer of how aggressively the country will beef up its military.

Beijing routinely says that spending for defensive purposes is a comparatively low percentage of its GDP and that critics want to demonise it as a threat to world peace.

China is nervous about challenges on several fronts, ranging from Chinese-claimed Taiwan to U.S. naval and air missions in the disputed South China Sea near Chinese-occupied islands and a festering border dispute with India.

China staged war games near Taiwan in August to express anger at the visit to Taipei of then-U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

(Reporting by Liz Lee; Writing by Ryan Woo and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)


© Reuters 2023
