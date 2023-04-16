China's military followed, monitored US destroyer in Taiwan Strait on Sunday

BEIJING, April 17 (Reuters) - China's military followed and monitored U.S. guided-missile destroyer USS Milius that sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Sunday, the army's Eastern Theatre Command said in a social media post on Monday.

The U.S. Navy earlier said it conducted a "routine Taiwan Strait transit" through the waters "where high-seas freedoms of navigation and overflight apply in accordance with international law". (Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Writing by Liz Lee; Editing by Christopher Cushing)