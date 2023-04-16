Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. MSCI
  4. MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
  5. News
  6. Summary
       

MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
Real-time MSCI  -  12:18:00 2023-04-17 am EDT
568.79 USD   -0.42%
04/16China's military followed, monitored US destroyer in Taiwan Strait on Sunday
RE
04/16China military: has followed and monitored a u.s. destroyer tha…
RE
04/16Taiwan's Tax Revenue in March Rises 5.9%
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

China's military followed, monitored US destroyer in Taiwan Strait on Sunday

04/16/2023 | 11:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING, April 17 (Reuters) - China's military followed and monitored U.S. guided-missile destroyer USS Milius that sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Sunday, the army's Eastern Theatre Command said in a social media post on Monday.

The U.S. Navy earlier said it conducted a "routine Taiwan Strait transit" through the waters "where high-seas freedoms of navigation and overflight apply in accordance with international law". (Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Writing by Liz Lee; Editing by Christopher Cushing)


© Reuters 2023
All news about MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
04/16China's military followed, monitored US destroyer in Taiwan Strait on Sunday
RE
04/16China military: has followed and monitored a u.s. destroyer tha…
RE
04/16Taiwan's Tax Revenue in March Rises 5.9%
MT
04/16US warship sails through Taiwan Strait following China war games
RE
04/16Asian refiners to raise gasoline output, cut diesel to ease oversupply
RE
04/16G7 to discuss 'common and concerted' approach to China, U.S. official says
RE
04/16Reuters-schedule/…
RE
04/15China launches weather satellite, flights avoid no-fly zone to north of Taiwan
RE
04/15War would bring disaster to China too, Taiwan presidential contender says
RE
04/14China hopes Germany supports peaceful Taiwan reunification -foreign ministry
RE
More news
Chart MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
Duration : Period :
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer