China's military followed, monitored US destroyer in Taiwan Strait on Sunday

BEIJING, April 17 (Reuters) - China's military followed
and monitored U.S. guided-missile destroyer USS Milius that
sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Sunday, the army's Eastern
Theatre Command said in a social media post on Monday.
The U.S. Navy earlier said it conducted a "routine Taiwan
Strait transit" through the waters "where high-seas freedoms of
navigation and overflight apply in accordance with international
law".
(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Writing by Liz Lee; Editing by
Christopher Cushing)