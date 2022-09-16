China's top legislator urges cooperation with S.Korea on supply chains

SEOUL, Sept 16 (Reuters) - China's top legislator, Li
Zhanshu, called on Friday for more cooperation with South Korea
on cutting-edge technologies and supply chain issues.
Li, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing
Committee, was speaking in Seoul after meeting his South Korean
counterpart, parliament speaker Kim Jin-pyo.
Li was also scheduled to meet with business leaders and
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, who is seeking to maintain
economic ties with Beijing while strengthening his country's
relationship with the United States.
"We support both sides deepening mutually beneficial
cooperation, accelerating the second-phase negotiations for the
free trade agreement, boosting cooperation in the high-tech
sector, and smoothly and stably managing the supply and
industrial chains to achieve high-quality development," Li said
at a joint news conference with Kim, speaking through a
translator.
The two sides agreed "to manage and handle sensitive issues
under the spirit of respecting each other's core interests and
issues of important interest," Li said, without elaborating.
Beijing has been critical of South Korea hosting a U.S.
anti-missile battery, and Seoul has faced increasing pressure
from Washington to speak up on issues such as Taiwan, which
China claims as its own territory.
Kim said he also supported accelerating trade talks, and
called on China to play a constructive role in peace in the
region.
"Yoon is clearly trying to stabilise Korea's relations with
China - but not at the expense of its relationship with the
United States," said Go Myong-Hyun, of the Asan Institute for
Policy Studies in Seoul.
"The continued visits by high-ranking Chinese officials
indicate that China, too, doesn't want to allow its relations
with Seoul to deteriorate further," he added.
Li's visit comes amid an uproar in South Korea over the U.S.
Inflation Reduction Act, recently signed by President Joe Biden.
South Korea says the act, which excludes electric vehicles
(EVs) assembled outside of North America from tax credits in the
United States, violates the spirit of the countries' economic
and security alliance, which Biden had pledged to strengthen.
U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with South
Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyundong in Washington on
Thursday to discuss a range of bilateral issues, including
forming a "consultative mechanism" to engage with Seoul as the
Inflation Reduction Act is implemented, the State Department
said in a statement.
