Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. MSCI
  4. MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
  5. News
  6. Summary
       

MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

China says concerns about safety of Lithuanian diplomats groundless

12/16/2021 | 03:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Lithuanian state emblem is seen above an entrance to its embassy in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) -China's foreign ministry said on Thursday that concerns over the safety of Lithuanian diplomats in China were groundless, a day after the country's diplomatic delegation and their dependents left China in a hastily arranged departure https://www.reuters.com/world/china/lithuanias-diplomatic-delegation-china-leaves-beijing-2021-12-15.

Claims that Lithuanian diplomats feared for their personal safety, or that China forbade its citizens from working at the representative office, are "purely fictitious," foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a regular daily briefing.

Lithuanian authorities said on Wednesday they had summoned their top diplomat back from China for "consultations" and that the embassy would operate remotely for the time being.

Beijing downgraded diplomatic ties with Lithuania last month after Taiwan opened a representative office in the Baltic state's capital.

Like most countries, Lithuania has formal relations with China and not self-ruled and democratically governed Taiwan, which Beijing views as its territory.

On Wednesday, a group of 19 people comprising embassy personnel and dependents left Beijing en route to Paris, a diplomatic source told Reuters. Another diplomat had called their departure a response to "intimidation".

"The Lithuanian side also never raised the issue of personal safety to China," Wang said.

"If the Lithuanian side does not face reality, if it does not reflect and correct mistakes but instead shirks its own responsibility, then it will only challenge bilateral relations even more."

(Reporting by Gabriel Crossley, Writing by Tony Munroe; Editing by Himani Sarkar)


© Reuters 2021
All news about MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
12/15Hansoh Pharma Cleared to Start Phase 3 Study of Antifungal Agent in China; Shares Jump ..
MT
12/15Taiwan hopes for EU trade deal progress under French presidency
RE
12/15Just Kitchen, REEF Sign Agreement to Launch DJ Khaled's Another Wing in Taiwan, Hong Ko..
MT
12/15Asian Stock Markets Soft on Fed, Washington Sanctions Outlooks
MT
12/15Germany's Merck to Inject $611 Million in Taiwan
MT
12/15Sales of Central Taiwan Science Park Jump 9.5% in Jan-Oct
MT
12/15China Medical System Secures Rights to South Korean Medical Aesthetic Firm's Embedding ..
MT
12/14Simcere Pharma Strikes Licensing Deal for China Rights to Nervous System Disease Drug
MT
12/14Global Employment Outlook Seen Positive for First Time Since Onset of Pandemic, Manpowe..
MT
12/14Merck KGaA To Invest In Taiwan For Semiconductor Boost
MT
More news
Chart MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
Duration : Period :
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish