China simulates striking Taiwan on second day of drills

That's according to its state broadcaster CCTV, which said the military was maintaining "an offensive posture around the island."

Taiwan's defense ministry said its military had spotted dozens of Chinese aircraft and several ships near its territory by midday, and was especially monitoring the movement of Chinese missile forces.

Tensions across the Taiwan Strait kicked up a notch on Saturday, as China began three days of military exercises around the island.

One fraught exchange appeared to be captured in a video released by Taiwan's coast guard late in the day, showing an officer warning a Chinese warship to leave, or face "eviction measures".

Taiwan's defense forces also reported spotting dozens of Chinese aircraft crossing the sensitive median line of the Taiwan Strait.

The drills started a day after Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen returned from a brief visit to the United States, where she met U.S. House speaker Kevin McCarthy, despite Beijing's warnings against it.

China claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory and says it is the most important and sensitive issue in its relations with the U.S.

It has also refused to renounce the use of force to bring the island under its control.

Last August, after then-U.S. House speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei, China staged war games around Taiwan, including firing missiles into waters close by.

Though it has not announced similar exercises this time.

And life in Taiwan has continued as normal, with no sign of panic or disruption from the Chinese drills, which had been widely expected following Tsai's U.S. visit.

The de facto U.S. embassy in Taiwan said on Sunday, Washington was monitoring China's moves around Taiwan closely and was "comfortable and confident" it has sufficient resources and capabilities regionally to ensure peace and stability.