China to launch 'targeted military operations' due to Pelosi visit

Separately, the People's Liberation Army's Eastern Theatre Command said it will conduct joint military operations near Taiwan from Tuesday night, and will test-launch conventional missiles in the sea east of Taiwan.

The exercises will include joint air and sea drills in the north, southwest, northeast of Taiwan, long range live firing in the Taiwan Strait, and missiles test-launches in the sea east of Taiwan, the Easter Theatre Command said.

(Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)