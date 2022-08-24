China warns of 'forceful measures' if Canada interferes in Taiwan

OTTAWA, Aug 24 (Reuters) - China warned it will take
"forceful measures" if Canada interferes in Taiwan, a week after
it emerged that a delegation of Canadian parliamentarians was
planning to visit the island later this year to explore trade
opportunities.
China claims Taiwan as its territory under its "one-China
principle" and objects to foreign politicians visiting the
island. Democratically governed Taiwan rejects China's claims.
"We urge the Canadian side to abide by the one-China
principle and respect China's sovereignty and territorial
integrity," the Chinese embassy in Canada said in a statement
sent late Tuesday.
"China will take resolute and forceful measures against any
country that attempts to interfere with or infringe upon China's
sovereignty and territorial integrity," the Chinese embassy
said.
Members of a Canada-Taiwan parliamentary "friendship group",
which does not receive administrative or financial support from
the Canadian parliament, had been planning to visit the
self-ruled island in October, Liberal Member of Parliament Judy
Sgro said last week.
Sgro said the trip would focus on trade and the lawmakers
intent was not to disrupt and cause problems for Taiwan or with
China.
In a statement, Canada's government said parliamentary
associations and friendship groups were independent, and it
respected the lawmakers' intent to visit Taiwan.
Canada, like the rest of the West, follows a one-China
policy that recognizes Beijing, not Taipei, diplomatically,
while unofficially it supports Taiwan.
The relationship between China and the West has worsened
since U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited
Taiwan earlier this month against Beijing's wishes.
