Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. MSCI
  4. MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
  5. News
  6. Summary
       

MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
Real-time MSCI  -  03:01:14 2023-04-10 am EDT
573.27 USD   +0.33%
05:04aPhilippines tells China sites for U.S. military pact not for 'offensive action'
RE
05:03aLockheed Martin Aeronautics Gets $36.9 Million Modification to US Air Force Contract
MT
05:03aAsia Week Ahead: Inflation and Trade Data from China, India's Production Figures and Singapore GDP
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

EU concerned by Chinese drills around Taiwan, calls for restraint

04/10/2023 | 04:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Customers dine near a giant screen broadcasting news footage of the Eastern Theatre Command of PLA taking part in an exercises around Taiwan, at a restaurant in Beijing

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union expressed concern on Monday over Chinese military drills around Taiwan, saying the island's status should not be changed by force as any escalation, accident or use of force there would have huge global implications.

China's military carried out aerial and naval blockade drills around Taiwan on Monday, its last scheduled day of exercises, with a Chinese aircraft carrier joining in combat patrols as Taipei reported another surge of warplanes near the island.

"We are concerned by the intensification of military activities of the People's Liberation Army in the Taiwan Strait and around Taiwan, with incursions in Taiwanese Air Defence Identification Zone and crossing of the median line," EU Commission spokeswoman for foreign affairs Nabila Massrali said.

"The status quo should not be changed unilaterally or by force. Any instability in the Strait resulting from escalation, accident or use of force would have huge economic and security implications for the region and globally," she said.

"It is key to exercise restraint. Tensions should be resolved through a meaningful and open dialogue. The EU and its Member States will continue supporting efforts aiming to preserve peace and stability in the region," she said.

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski)


© Reuters 2023
All news about MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
05:04aPhilippines tells China sites for U.S. military pact not for 'offensive action'
RE
05:03aLockheed Martin Aeronautics Gets $36.9 Million Modification to US Air Force Contract
MT
05:03aAsia Week Ahead: Inflation and Trade Data from China, India's Production..
MT
04:40aEU concerned by Chinese drills around Taiwan, calls for restraint
RE
03:57aTaiwan Semiconductor's March Net Revenue Declines by 15.4%
MT
03:46aChina stocks fall amid Taiwan tensions, Chatbot-related shares weigh
RE
03:44aUnited Microelectronics Reports 20% Decline in March Sales
MT
02:39aTSMC Posts First Revenue Drop in Nearly Four Years
DJ
01:43aAsian shares muted, dollar buoyant on odds of rate rise
RE
01:10aJapan, China hold maritime talks as Beijing simulates attack on Taiwan
RE
More news
Chart MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
Duration : Period :
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer