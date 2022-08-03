Log in
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
03:01 2022-08-03 am EDT
548.48 USD   +0.76%
EU urges dialogue to reduce risks amid Taiwan tension

08/03/2022 | 03:36am EDT
FILE PHOTO: European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union called on Wednesday for tensions over U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan to be resolved through dialogue and for communication channels with China to be kept open to avoid miscalculation.

"The EU has an interest in preserving peace and the status quo in the Taiwan Strait," a spokesperson for the 27-nation bloc said.

"We encourage a peaceful resolution of cross-strait issues. Tensions should be resolved through dialogue. Appropriate channels of communication should be maintained to reduce risks of miscalculation."

The European Commission spoksesperson said the EU had "a clear One China Policy", recognising the government of the People's Republic of China as the sole legal government of China while also pursuing "friendly relations and close cooperation with Taiwan".

(Reporting by John Chalmers; editing by Kate Abnett)


© Reuters 2022
