The indictment by a federal grand jury in Washington, D.C. charges Trump with four crimes, including conspiring to defraud the U.S., obstructing an official proceeding, and conspiring against the rights of voters for his actions that culminated in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack by his supporters on the U.S. Capitol. The indictment charges Trump alone, but describes six co-conspirators working with him, including people identifiable as Rudy Giuliani and several other lawyers who worked with him to contest the 2020 election results.

Taiwan Unveils Dates for U.S. Stops by Vice President Despite China's Protests

TAIPEI-Taiwan Vice President Lai Ching-te plans to stop in New York and San Francisco this month on his way to and from a formal visit to Paraguay, defying Chinese warnings.

Lai is scheduled to land in New York on Aug. 12 and depart for Paraguay the following evening as part of his seven-day trip to attend the inauguration of Paraguay's incoming president, Santiago Peña Palacios, on Aug. 15, according to Alexander Yui Tah-ray, Taiwan's vice minister of foreign affairs.

Write to paul.larkins@dowjones.com

Write to us at newsletters@dowjones.com

We offer an enhanced version of this briefing that is optimized for viewing on mobile devices and sent directly to your email inbox. If you would like to sign up, please go to https://newsplus.wsj.com/subscriptions.

This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-02-23 0536ET