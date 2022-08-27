Log in
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
End-of-day quote MSCI  -  2022-08-26
559.59 USD   +0.50%
08/27EXCLUSIVE - U.S. WARSHIPS CARRYING OUT TAIWAN STRAIT PASSAGE, FIRST SINCE PELOSI VISIT : officials
RE
08/27Taiwan says China continuing military activities around island
RE
08/26SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Advance Premarket Friday
MT
Exclusive - U.S. warships carrying out Taiwan Strait passage, first since Pelosi visit: officials

08/27/2022 | 10:17pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Flags of Taiwan and U.S. are placed for a meeting in Taipei

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two U.S. Navy warships are carrying out a passage through international waters in the Taiwan Strait, three U.S. officials told Reuters on Saturday, the first such operation since heightened tensions with China over U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan.

The officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the U.S. Navy cruisers Chancellorsville and Antietam were carrying out the operation and it was still underway.

(Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Christopher Cushing)


© Reuters 2022
Chart MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
Duration : Period :
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish