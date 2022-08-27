Exclusive - U.S. warships carrying out Taiwan Strait passage, first since Pelosi visit: officials
08/27/2022 | 10:17pm EDT
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two U.S. Navy warships are carrying out a passage through international waters in the Taiwan Strait, three U.S. officials told Reuters on Saturday, the first such operation since heightened tensions with China over U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan.
The officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the U.S. Navy cruisers Chancellorsville and Antietam were carrying out the operation and it was still underway.
