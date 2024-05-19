May 19, 2024 at 03:22 am EDT

(Reuters) - Lai Ching-te is inaugurated as Taiwan's new president on Monday.

Following is a list of some of the foreign leaders and dignitaries attending the ceremony.

UNITED STATES

Former White House economic adviser Brian Deese, one-time State Department official Richard Armitage, Brookings Institution Taiwan expert Richard Bush and Laura Rosenberger, who runs the nonprofit organisation that manages unofficial U.S.-Taiwan relations.

JAPAN

Yohei Sasakawa, chairman of the philanthropic organisation the Nippon Foundation.

EUROPEAN UNION

Rasa Jukneviciene, vice chair of the European Parliament's Subcommittee on Security and Defence.

BRITAIN

Lord Faulkner, Britain's trade envoy to Taiwan.

GERMANY

Klaus-Peter Willsch, chair of the German-Taiwan Parliamentary Friendship Group.

SOUTH KOREA

Ruling People Power Party member Cho Kyoung-tae, who represents South Korea in the parliamentary friendship association with Taiwan.

VATICAN

Archbishop Charles John Brown, the Vatican's ambassador to the Philippines.

SINGAPORE

Former Singapore parliament speaker Abdullah Tarmugi.

CANADA

Chair of the Taiwan-Canada Parliamentary Friendship Group Judy Sgro.

AUSTRALIA

Raff Ciccone, chair of the Australian Senate Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade Legislation Committee, and deputy chair David Fawcett.

PARAGUAY

President Santiago Pena.

ESWATINI

King Mswati III.

GUATEMALA

Foreign Minister Carlos Ramiro Martinez.

BELIZE

Prime Minister John Briceno.

PALAU

President Surangel Whipps.

TUVALU

Prime Minister Feleti Teo.

MARSHALL ISLANDS

President Hilda Heine.

SAINT VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves.

The de facto ambassadors in Taipei of countries with no formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan will also attend.

Sources: Reuters, Taiwan Foreign Ministry

(Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)