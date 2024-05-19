(Reuters) -Lai Ching-te is inaugurated as Taiwan's new president on Monday.
Following is a list of some of the foreign leaders and dignitaries attending the ceremony.
UNITED STATES
Former White House economic adviser Brian Deese, one-time State Department official Richard Armitage, Brookings Institution Taiwan expert Richard Bush and Laura Rosenberger, who runs the nonprofit organisation that manages unofficial U.S.-Taiwan relations.
JAPAN
Yohei Sasakawa, chairman of the philanthropic organisation the Nippon Foundation.
EUROPEAN UNION
Rasa Jukneviciene, vice chair of the European Parliament's Subcommittee on Security and Defence.
BRITAIN
Lord Faulkner, Britain's trade envoy to Taiwan.
GERMANY
Klaus-Peter Willsch, chair of the German-Taiwan Parliamentary Friendship Group.
SOUTH KOREA
Ruling People Power Party member Cho Kyoung-tae, who represents South Korea in the parliamentary friendship association with Taiwan.
VATICAN
Archbishop Charles John Brown, the Vatican's ambassador to the Philippines.
SINGAPORE
Former Singapore parliament speaker Abdullah Tarmugi.
CANADA
Chair of the Taiwan-Canada Parliamentary Friendship Group Judy Sgro.
AUSTRALIA
Raff Ciccone, chair of the Australian Senate Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade Legislation Committee, and deputy chair David Fawcett.
PARAGUAY
President Santiago Pena.
ESWATINI
King Mswati III.
GUATEMALA
Foreign Minister Carlos Ramiro Martinez.
BELIZE
Prime Minister John Briceno.
PALAU
President Surangel Whipps.
TUVALU
Prime Minister Feleti Teo.
MARSHALL ISLANDS
President Hilda Heine.
SAINT VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES
Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves.
The de facto ambassadors in Taipei of countries with no formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan will also attend.
Sources: Reuters, Taiwan Foreign Ministry
(Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)