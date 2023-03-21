Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. MSCI
  4. MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
  5. News
  6. Summary
       

MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
Real-time MSCI  -  03:01:11 2023-03-21 am EDT
560.67 USD   +0.84%
03:38aGerman minister says honoured to be in 'esteemed partner' Taiwan
RE
02:32aTaiwan president to visit US but no word on House Speaker meeting
RE
01:42aUS calls Tsai transit 'nothing new', urges China to not react aggressively
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

German minister says honoured to be in 'esteemed partner' Taiwan

03/21/2023 | 03:38am EDT
German Education Minister Bettina Stark-Watzinger visits Taipei

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Germany's education minister said on Tuesday she that was honoured to visit "esteemed partner" Taiwan but that her trip was not connected to her government's China strategy.

China views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory and has increased military, political and economic pressure to assert those claims. The politically sensitive visit is taking place as Berlin is reviews its previously close ties with China.

A visit to Taiwan in January by a delegation of high-ranking lawmakers from the liberal Free Democrats (FDP), the smallest party in Chancellor Olaf Scholz's three-way coalition, led to protests from Beijing.

Education Minister Bettina Stark-Watzinger, also of the FDP, said at the signing of a technology cooperation agreement with Taiwan's National Science and Technology Council Minister Wu Tsung-tsong that it was "extremely important to my ministry and me to promote cooperation with like-minded partners".

"This arrangement stands for enhancing cooperation on the basis of the democratic values transparency, openness, reciprocity and scientific freedom, to only name a few," she said.

"It is a great pleasure and honour for me to be the first minister heading a specialist government department to visit Taiwan in 26 years," she added. "Taiwan, with its excellent research institutions, is a highly esteemed partner."

Germany, like most countries, has no formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan, though it does maintain a de facto embassy in Taipei.

Given the sensitivity of the trip, Stark-Watzinger is not scheduled to meet Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen.

In a departure from the policies of Germany's former chancellor, Angela Merkel, Olaf Scholz's government is developing a new China strategy to reduce dependence on Asia's economic superpower, hitherto a vital export market for German goods.

Responding to a question from a reporter, Stark-Watzinger said: "The federal government's China strategy remains unchanged. To that extent, this visit today is not connected with that".

(Reporting by Fabian Hamacher; Writing by Ben Blanchard. Editing by Gerry Doyle)


© Reuters 2023
