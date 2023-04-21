Advanced search
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
End-of-day quote MSCI  -  2023-04-21
557.44 USD   -0.45%
01:38pGuatemala's Giammattei to visit Taiwan April 24-26
RE
06:46aWall Street Cues Undercut Asian Stock Markets
MT
06:36aSocial Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Mostly Down Premarket; Taiwan Semiconductor Poised to Decline, Tesla to Rise
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Guatemala's Giammattei to visit Taiwan April 24-26

04/21/2023 | 01:38pm EDT
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen visits Guatemala

(Reuters) - Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei will visit Taiwan April 24 to 26, his office said Friday, following a recent visit by Taiwanese leader Tsai Ing-wen to Guatemala.

The Guatemalan delegation will pitch the country as a destination for investment, the Guatemalan presidency said in a statement, and will tour several companies with the hopes of replicating their business model back home.

Giammattei will also speak at Taiwan's parliament and meet with Vice President William Lai, his office said. He is scheduled to give a joint conference following a meeting with President Tsai as well.

Tsai wrapped up a trip to Guatemala in early April, during which she offered more cooperation with Giammattei's government, one of Taiwan's few remaining allies after Guatemala's neighbor, Honduras, cut ties with Taipei in favor of Beijing in March.

On Wednesday, China's foreign ministry warned Guatemala to not aid Taiwan's "independence attempts." China maintains that Taiwan is part of its territory, which Taiwan disputes.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)


© Reuters 2023
All news about MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
05:04aAnalysis-Australia prepares more assertive military stance to deter conflict
RE
02:08aFoxconn Industrial Internet Belies Rumors of Loss of Orders
MT
12:35aMarketmind: Purchasing managers of the world, diverge
RE
04/20Asia petchem producers plan to switch to LPG after price slump
RE
04/20China's foreign minister: Both sides of the Taiwan Strait belon..
RE
04/20Yellen: US seeks 'healthy competition' with China
RE
04/20Technology Shares Drop as Tesla Report Drags on Sector -- Tech Roundup
DJ
More news
