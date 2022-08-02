Log in
  Homepage
  Indexes
  MSCI
  MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
  News
  Summary
       

MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
Real-time MSCI  -  03:01 2022-08-02 am EDT
544.22 USD   -1.79%
12:14pICE Canola Sharply Lower at Midday
DJ
11:55aChina to launch 'targeted military operations' due to Pelosi visit
RE
11:52aPELOSI : America's solidarity with Taiwanese people more important than ever
RE
Summary 
Summary

ICE Canola Sharply Lower at Midday

08/02/2022 | 12:14pm EDT
WINNIPEG, Manitoba--ICE Futures canola contracts were sharply lower at midday Tuesday as activity resumed following the August long weekend.

Canadian markets were closed Monday while U.S. grain markets traded their usual hours. The soy complex fell sharply Monday and remained pointed lower on Tuesday, with macroeconomic concerns spurred on by a U.S. diplomatic visit to Taiwan and resulting tensions with China behind some of the selling pressure.

Forecasts remain relatively favourable for crop development across Western Canada, although some areas remain on the dry side while thunderstorm activity could cause damage where the storms hit.

End user bargain hunting at the lows likely provided some support, with a firmer tone in European rapeseed futures also helping temper the declines.

About 17,800 canola contracts traded as of 11:41 EDT. 

 
 
Prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton at 11:41 EDT: 
 
Canola      Nov         831.70          dn 61.10 
            Jan         841.60          dn 60.40 
            Mar         847.70          dn 62.30 
            May         855.00          dn 60.10

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-02-22 1213ET

All news about MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
12:14pICE Canola Sharply Lower at Midday
DJ
11:55aChina to launch 'targeted military operations' due to Pelosi visit
RE
11:52aPELOSI : America's solidarity with Taiwanese people more important than ever
RE
11:39aTaiwan welcomes Pelosi with skyscraper message
RE
11:34aU.S. must remember vow to support Taiwan, Pelosi says in Washington Post
RE
11:32aChina foreign ministry blasts Pelosi's arrival in Taiwan
RE
11:30aTaiwan visit caps Nancy Pelosi's long history of confronting Beijing
RE
11:17aTaiwan visit caps Nancy Pelosi's long history of confronting Beijing
RE
10:59aU.S. House Speaker Pelosi arrives in Taiwan
RE
10:29aCHINESE LIBERATION ARMY AIR FORCE SU : Ifeng
MT
More news
