ICE Review : Canola Drops With Soy Complex

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market was weaker on Tuesday, taking some direction from the Chicago Board of Trade soy complex as activity resumed following the long weekend.

The Chicago soy complex fell sharply on Monday when Canadian markets were closed and remained pointed lower on Tuesday. Macroeconomic concerns spurred on by a U.S. diplomatic visit to Taiwan and resulting tensions with China were said to be behind some of the selling pressure.

Relatively favorable Canadian crop conditions were another bearish influence for canola, although some areas remain on the dry side while thunderstorm activity could cause damage where the storms hit.

End user bargain hunting at the lows likely provided some support, with a firmer tone in European rapeseed futures also helping temper the declines.

About 27,049 canola contracts traded on Tuesday, which compares with Friday when 35,031 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 13,860 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric tonne.

Price Change

Canola

Nov 848.40 dn 44.40 Jan 858.30 dn 43.70 Mar 866.60 dn 43.40 May 872.00 dn 43.10

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads:

Months Prices Volume Nov/Jan 8.80 under to 10.00 under 4,374 Nov/Mar 17.40 under to 18.70 under 41 Nov/May 22.00 under to 22.30 under 25 Nov/Nov 26.30 over to 18.10 over 38 Jan/Mar 7.60 under to 9.00 under 1,676 Mar/May 4.40 under to 6.70 under 630 May/Jul 2.80 under to 4.80 under 93 Jul/Nov 52.00 over to 39.00 over 53

Source: Commodity News Service Canada

