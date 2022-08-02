Log in
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
End-of-day quote MSCI  -  2022-08-02
544.34 USD   -1.77%
ICE Review : Canola Drops With Soy Complex

08/02/2022 | 03:34pm EDT
WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market was weaker on Tuesday, taking some direction from the Chicago Board of Trade soy complex as activity resumed following the long weekend.

The Chicago soy complex fell sharply on Monday when Canadian markets were closed and remained pointed lower on Tuesday. Macroeconomic concerns spurred on by a U.S. diplomatic visit to Taiwan and resulting tensions with China were said to be behind some of the selling pressure.

Relatively favorable Canadian crop conditions were another bearish influence for canola, although some areas remain on the dry side while thunderstorm activity could cause damage where the storms hit.

End user bargain hunting at the lows likely provided some support, with a firmer tone in European rapeseed futures also helping temper the declines.

About 27,049 canola contracts traded on Tuesday, which compares with Friday when 35,031 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 13,860 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric tonne. 

 
                Price     Change

Canola 

   Nov          848.40    dn 44.40 
   Jan          858.30    dn 43.70 
   Mar          866.60    dn 43.40 
   May          872.00    dn 43.10

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: 

 
   Months                Prices                 Volume 
   Nov/Jan       8.80 under to 10.00 under       4,374 
   Nov/Mar       17.40 under to 18.70 under         41 
   Nov/May       22.00 under to 22.30 under         25 
   Nov/Nov       26.30 over to 18.10 over           38 
   Jan/Mar       7.60 under to 9.00 under        1,676 
   Mar/May       4.40 under to 6.70 under          630 
   May/Jul       2.80 under to 4.80 under           93 
   Jul/Nov       52.00 over to 39.00 over           53

Source: Commodity News Service Canada

Write to Phil Franz-Warkentin at news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-02-22 1533ET

02:41pWTI Crude Oil Edges Up From a Five-Month Low as OPEC+ Readies to Meet to Set New Produc..
MT
01:59pCATL Is Pushing Back A Decision On A North America Plant Due To Nancy Pelosi's Visit To..
RE
01:59pCatl is pushing back a decision on a north america plant due to…
RE
01:45pEquities Mixed Midday While Treasury Yields Bounce From Four-Month Low; Pelosi Reported..
MT
01:04pFTSE 100 Closed Down 0.06% Amid Further Uncertainty Over Pelosi's Taiwan Visit
DJ
01:03pChina to launch 'targeted military operations' due to Pelosi visit
RE
01:01pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Higher; US Stocks Mixed While Treasury Yields Bounce..
MT
12:42pU.S. Speaker Pelosi lands in Taiwan, angering China
RE
12:36pAttacks on Taiwan websites likely work of Chinese 'hacktivists' - researchers
RE
12:27pEuropean Bourses Close Lower as US-China Tension Goes Higher
MT
More news
