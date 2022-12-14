Advanced search
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
Real-time MSCI  -  02:01 2022-12-14 am EST
532.76 USD   +2.38%
Japan's formin making arrangements to visit China, meet counterpart this month - NHK
RE
01:18aTaiwan Sees Higher Number of Payroll Employees in October
MT
12/13News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Japan's formin making arrangements to visit China, meet counterpart this month - NHK

12/14/2022 | 02:59am EST
FILE PHOTO: Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi speaks during an interview with Reuters in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi is making arrangements to visit China and meet with his counterpart Wang Yi, NHK public television reported on Wednesday.

The meeting, if carried out, would be the first visit to China by a Japanese foreign minister for roughly three years, NHK added.

Tensions over Taiwan, which China claims, spilled over into an Asian ministerial meeting held in Cambodia in August, prompting Wang to walk out of a plenary session just as Hayashi was starting to speak.

But Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met with China's Xi Jinping last month on the sidelines of a meeting in Thailand for their first face-to-face discussions for roughly three years and agreed to make efforts towards easing tensions.

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Writing by Elaine Lies; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)


© Reuters 2022
