Lithuania's Teltonika in semiconductor deal with Taiwan group
01/18/2023 | 04:14am EST
RIGA (Reuters) - Lithuanian tech firm Teltonika said on Wednesday it had signed a cooperation agreement with Taiwan's Industrial Technology Institute, giving the Baltic company access to semiconductor manufacturing technologies.
The deal was valued at 14 million euros ($15.2 million), and was supported by a 10 million euro grant from Taiwan's foreign ministry, it said.
($1=0.9223 euro)
(Reporting by Andrius Sytas in Riga, editing by Terje Solsvik)