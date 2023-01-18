Advanced search
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
End-of-day quote MSCI  -  2023-01-17
548.86 USD   -0.26%
04:14aLithuania's Teltonika in semiconductor deal with Taiwan group
RE
03:57aTaiwan presidential contender says he wants peace with China
RE
02:51aTaiwan's Economy Shrank in Fourth Quarter, First Downturn in Years
DJ
Lithuania's Teltonika in semiconductor deal with Taiwan group

01/18/2023 | 04:14am EST
RIGA (Reuters) - Lithuanian tech firm Teltonika said on Wednesday it had signed a cooperation agreement with Taiwan's Industrial Technology Institute, giving the Baltic company access to semiconductor manufacturing technologies.

The deal was valued at 14 million euros ($15.2 million), and was supported by a 10 million euro grant from Taiwan's foreign ministry, it said.

($1=0.9223 euro)

(Reporting by Andrius Sytas in Riga, editing by Terje Solsvik)


© Reuters 2023
