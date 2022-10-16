Advanced search
  Homepage
  Indexes
  MSCI
  MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
  News
  Summary
       

MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
End-of-day quote MSCI  -  2022-10-14
450.16 USD   +2.71%
03:14aFactbox-Key Xi quotes at China's 20th Communist Party Congress
RE
02:13aTaiwan says it will not back down on its sovereignty
RE
01:52aMaintaining peace and stability in the taiwan strait and the re…
RE
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

MEETING ON THE BATTLEFIELD IS NOT AN OPTION - TAIWAN PRESIDENTI…

10/16/2022 | 01:51am EDT
MEETING ON THE BATTLEFIELD IS NOT AN OPTION - TAIWAN PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE


© Reuters 2022
