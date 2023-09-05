(Reuters) - A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck near Douliu in Taiwan on Tuesday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.
(Reporting by Chandni Shah in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)
The quake was at a depth of 15 km (9.32 miles), EMSC said.
