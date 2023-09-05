Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Taiwan - EMSC

Today at 05:49 am Share

The quake was at a depth of 15 km (9.32 miles), EMSC said.

(Reuters) - A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck near Douliu in Taiwan on Tuesday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said. (Reporting by Chandni Shah in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)