Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. MSCI
  4. MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
  5. News
  6. Summary
       

MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
End-of-day quote MSCI  -  2022-10-21
433.33 USD   -1.34%
10/21Japan, U.S. to conduct major military drill from Nov. 10
RE
10/21Asian Stock Markets Largely Lower on Rising Yields, Sinking Currencies
MT
10/21American B-1B bombers land in Guam to 'deter adversaries' and reassure allies
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Members of disbanded Hong Kong group jailed up to 3 years for inciting subversion

10/22/2022 | 06:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Three members of a Hong Kong pro-democracy student group were sentenced on Saturday to up to three years jail for conspiracy to incite subversion, after setting up street booths that allegedly called on people to oppose the government.

The three, plus one ordered to go to a less-severe correction facility, had pleaded guilty to various acts between October 2020 and June 2021, including giving speeches asking members of the public to struggle against those in power, that were deemed to violate a China-imposed national security law.

They had all been in the group "Student Politicism". Ex-convenor Wong Yat-chin, 21, was sentenced to 36 months; Chan Chi-sum, 21, to 34 months; and Jessica Chu, 19, to 30 months. Alice Wong, 20, was ordered to serve up to three years at a facility called a training centre.

Prosecutor Vincent Lee alleged the group had urged the public to remember the popular protest slogan "Liberate Hong Kong, Revolution of our times", which could mean separating the city from China, and inciting secession.

The group was accused of calling on people to support 12 youths arrested by the Chinese coastguard for trying to flee to Taiwan by speedboat in 2020, and of not downloading a required government COVID-19 contact tracing app.

"In terms of the effectiveness of incitement, I have noticed that the street stands set up by the defendants are quite popular," Kwok Wai-kin - a district court judge appointed by the government to hear national security cases - wrote in the judgment.

Kwok said in court that a letter written by Wong Yat-chin from prison before sentencing had called upon people to take certain actions, including "Breathe well, think well, live well, continue to choose and insist on doing the right thing. Let's walk the unfinished journey with our heads up."

The national security law punishes acts like subversion with up to life in prison in the former British colony that returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

Some western governments say the law has been used as a tool to crack down on the financial hub's freedoms and autonomy. China says the law has brought stability after prolonged pro-democracy street protests in 2019.

(Reporting by James Pomfret and Jessie Pang in Hong Kong; Editing by William Mallard)

By James Pomfret and Jessie Pang


© Reuters 2022
All news about MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
10/21Japan, U.S. to conduct major military drill from Nov. 10
RE
10/21Asian Stock Markets Largely Lower on Rising Yields, Sinking Currencies
MT
10/21American B-1B bombers land in Guam to 'deter adversaries' and reassure allies
RE
10/21Mun Siong Engineering Gets Regulatory Approval to Set Up Subsidiary in Taiwan
MT
10/20U.S. diplomat Sherman to discuss N.Korea, China, Taiwan in Tokyo visit
RE
10/20Former TSMC Executive Dubs US Chip Ban Political Dispute
MT
10/20Asian Stock Markets Largely Lower on Wall Street Cues, China Outlook
MT
10/20Taiwan Sept export orders contract, but strong electronics sales reported
RE
10/20Taiwan's Offshore Wind Turbines to Reach 200 This Year
MT
10/20Taiwan FDI in 2022 Continues To Rise Above 2021 Levels
MT
More news
Chart MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
Duration : Period :
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish