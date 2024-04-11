By Colin Kellaher

Micron Technology said last week's earthquake in Taiwan left no permanent impact on its facilities, infrastructure or tools but will put a short-term dent in its supply capability for dynamic random access memory, or DRAM.

Micron said that while it isn't yet back to full DRAM production following the earthquake, its fab activity is recovering well, and the Boise, Idaho, memory-chip maker said it expects no impact to its long-term DRAM supply capability.

Micron said it currently estimates that the impact of the earthquake, the largest to hit Taiwan in a quarter-century, could cut its company-level DRAM supply by up to a mid-single digit percentage of a calendar quarter's worth.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-11-24 0704ET