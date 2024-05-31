* Thai baht, Taiwan dollar set for first monthly gain since
Jan
* US PCE data due out later on Friday
* Chinese stocks rise

By Archishma Iyer
       May 31 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies drifted in a
narrow range on Friday but were set for monthly gains, while
shares rose as investors awaited key U.S. inflation data for
clues on global interest rates.  
    The Thai baht and Taiwan dollar were poised for their first
monthly rises since the start of the year, while the Indonesian
rupiah was set to record its first monthly gain since February. 
    Other currencies such as the Singapore dollar and Malaysian
ringgit also were set to post monthly rises. 
    On the day, the Philippines peso and the Indonesian
rupiah gained marginally.
    The Taiwan dollar, Thai baht and Malaysian
ringgit and South Korean won traded between
flat and 0.2% lower. 
    The U.S personal consumption expenditures (PCE) reading
later in the day will be the primary focus for traders looking
for guidance on the outlook for policy rates.  
    In Asia, traders are bracing for an inflation data deluge
next week from Thailand, the Philippines, Taiwan, Indonesia and
South Korea to gauge how their respective central banks could
react to control inflation.
    "Headline inflation across most of Emerging Asia is now
either below or only slightly above central bank targets.
Nevertheless, policymakers have struck a slightly more hawkish
tone recently due to concerns about currency weakness," Capital
Economics analysts said. 
   "We think that weaker growth and demand-side inflationary
pressure.... will create the conditions for most central banks
to cut interest rates before the end of the year." 
    Investors are also expecting election results from India,
South Africa and Mexico next week that could move markets. 
    "As we await more U.S. data, EM local and FX markets will
likely trade to the tune of idiosyncratic factors in the near
term," Barclays analysts said in a note.
    In stock markets, shares in Taipei, Seoul,
Bangkok and Singapore rose between 0.1% and 0.4%
on Friday.  
    Chinese stocks shrugged off a fall in manufacturing activity
for May, which kept the call for additional fiscal stimulus
afloat. The benchmark index rose 0.3%.  
    In Japan, inflation accelerated in May but price growth
excluding the effects of fuel eased, heightening uncertainty on
the timing of the central bank's next interest rate hike. The
yen was flat, while stocks rose 0.6%. 
    Japan signalled again that it would take action against
excessive currency movement, ahead of the release of data
showing whether the country spent money in the foreign exchange
market in late April and May.
    
    HIGHLIGHTS:    
    ** Indonesia's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls to 6.930% 
    ** Philippines c.bank sees May inflation at 3.7% to 4.5%
    ** Indonesia central bank balancing FX supply-demand amid
rupiah fall
    
    
 Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0350 GMT
 COUNTRY      FX RIC          FX  FX YTD    INDEX  STOCK  STOCK
                           DAILY       %               S  S YTD
                               %                   DAILY      %
                                                       %  
 Japan                     -0.01  -10.06           0.62   14.42
 China                     -0.13   -1.98            0.27   4.20
 India                     +0.09   -0.04            0.00   3.48
 Indonesia                 +0.08   -5.21           -0.89  -4.14
 Malaysia                  +0.02   -2.36           -0.15  10.12
 Philippines               +0.09   -5.34            0.06  -1.15
 S.Korea                   -0.19   -6.80            0.43  -0.32
 Singapore                 -0.06   -2.35            0.28   2.85
 Taiwan                    -0.06   -5.31            0.17  19.36
 Thailand                  -0.15   -7.01            0.14  -4.41
 


 (Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Jamie
Freed)