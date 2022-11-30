Advanced search
  Homepage
  Indexes
  MSCI
  MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
  News
  6. Summary
       

MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
Real-time MSCI  -  02:03 2022-11-30 am EST
534.40 USD   +1.43%
Nato holds first dedicated talks on China threat to Taiwan - FT

11/30/2022 | 01:15am EST
(Reuters) - Members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization held their first dedicated debate on Taiwan in September, as the United States encourages other members of NATO to pay more attention to the rising threat of China to Taiwan, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

The talks were held by the North Atlantic Council, the alliance's main political decision-making body, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editnig by Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2022
All news about MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
01:15aNato holds first dedicated talks on China threat to Taiwan - FT
RE
01:01aNato holds first dedicated talks on china threat to taiwan - ft…
RE
12:28aTata in talks to buy Wistron's India facility for up to $613 mln -report
RE
11/29Analysis: Republicans cry weakness, others see sense in Biden's China protest r..
RE
11/29Analysis-Apple supply chain data shows receding exposure to China as risks mount
RE
11/29China likely to have 1,500 nuclear warheads by 2035..
RE
11/29Aclaris Therapeutics, Pediatrix Therapeutics Sign License Deal for ATI-1777 in Greater ..
MT
11/29JustKitchen Launched 'MrBeast Burger' from its Ghost Kitchens in Malaysia
MT
11/29Volkswagen in talks with Foxconn over plant for Scout vehicles - Automobilwoche
RE
11/29Britain summons China's ambassador over treatment of BBC journalist
RE
More news
