Fed to Signal It Has Stomach to Keep Rates High for Longer

Firmer price and wage pressures could lead longer-term rates to rise as investors continue paring back expectations of cuts.

Labor costs rose at fastest pace in year and a half, ECI shows, in setback to Fed's effort to tame inflation

The cost of labor for U.S. companies accelerated in the first quarter at the fastest pace in a year and a half, complicating the Federal Reserve's effort to get inflation fully under control.

Stocks Fall as More Earnings Roll In

All three major indexes fell on the final trading session of a downbeat month for stocks.

Consumer confidence drops to 21-month low due to worries about food and gas prices

Consumer confidence fell in April for the third straight month and touched a 21-month low, a new survey showed, due to the high cost of food and gas and and fresh worries about the jobs market.

Canada GDP Rises 0.2% in February

Canada's economy lost momentum after a strong start to the year and is tracking below the central bank's latest forecast, supporting expectations a first cut to interest rates could come before summer.

Chicago business-activity index weakens in April to lowest level in 17 months

The Chicago Business Barometer, also known as the Chicago PMI, dropped sharply to 37.9 in April. That is the lowest level since November 2022.

Home prices hit new all-time high 'in the face of economic uncertainty': Case-Shiller

The Case-Shiller 20-city home-price index rose 6.4% year over year in February.

BOJ Data Suggest Yen-Buying Intervention of Tens of Billions of Dollars

Japan likely carried out significant yen-buying intervention on Monday, according to a calculation based on data from the Bank of Japan and private money brokers.

South Doing All the Work in Europe's Upside-Down Recovery

Aided by a rapid rebound in tourist numbers, growth in the south is more than offsetting the north's manufacturing malaise.

Taiwan's Economic Growth Beats Expectations in Strong Start to Year

Taiwan's economy got off to a strong start this year, boosted by strong exports as global demand for electronics picks up, benefiting the producer of high-end chips.

