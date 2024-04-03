April 3 (Reuters) - Nvidia on Wednesday said it does not expect supply chain disruptions from the biggest earthquake to hit Taiwan in decades.

The firm, which is the leading supplier of chips used in artificial intelligence systems, sources many of its chips from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.

“After consulting with our manufacturing partners, we don’t expect any impact on our supply from the Taiwan earthquake," Nvidia said in a statement. (Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco Editing by Chris Reese)